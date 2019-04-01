Coastline Trust Co Has $3.32 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 50,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 33,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 369,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,387.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,686 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,639 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.13 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $244.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

