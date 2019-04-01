Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clovis reported dismal fourth-quarter results wherein its earnings and sales missed estimates. Sales of the company’s sole marketed drug Rubraca recovered in the fourth quarter of 2018 on the back of awareness programs. Approval in second-line maintenance setting for ovarian cancer irrespective of BRCA-mutation is encouraging. Successful development of Rubraca in several ongoing studies targeting different types of ovarian cancer patients is likely to bolster the prospect of the drug. The company is actively working on expanding the label of Rubraca as monotherapy or combination therapy in and beyond ovarian cancer. However, Rubraca faces strong competition from other PARP inhibitors in the market, Lynparza and Zejula. Moreover, competition is likely to increase with several PARP inhibitors under development. Clovis’ shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLVS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.11. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 385.80% and a negative return on equity of 147.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $50,700.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

