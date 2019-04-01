Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) Receives GBX 1,620.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,620.67 ($21.18).

CBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,654 ($21.61) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,665 ($21.76) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,565 ($20.45) price target (down previously from GBX 1,570 ($20.51)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

CBG traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,466 ($19.16). 274,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

