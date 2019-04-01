Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,378,643 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 52,512,433 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,888,527 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

CLF opened at $9.99 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 509.82% and a net margin of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $696.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $127,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $35,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

