Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.59

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.
CMTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clementia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $993.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.64.
Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTA)
Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.
Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.