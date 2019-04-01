Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

CMTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clementia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Clementia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.59” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/clementia-pharmaceuticals-cmta-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-26-59.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTA)

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.