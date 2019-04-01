Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,362 Shares of CBTX Inc (CBTX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CBTX were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CBTX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in CBTX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CBTX by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

CBTX stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $844.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.00. CBTX Inc has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that CBTX Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

