Citigroup Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in Presidio Inc (PSDO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Presidio were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Presidio by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,292,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after acquiring an additional 412,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Presidio by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,292,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after acquiring an additional 412,067 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Presidio by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,666,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 362,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Presidio by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 241,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Presidio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,198,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,684,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Presidio alerts:

In other Presidio news, insider David C. Hart sold 75,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,136,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,925,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $75,106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000,000 shares of company stock worth $136,682,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PSDO opened at $14.80 on Monday. Presidio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Presidio had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $767.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Presidio Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Presidio in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in Presidio Inc (PSDO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/citigroup-inc-has-238000-holdings-in-presidio-inc-psdo.html.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.