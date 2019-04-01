Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 419,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

WARNING: “Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/citigroup-inc-c-shares-bought-by-westover-capital-advisors-llc.html.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.