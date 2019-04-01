Cigna Corp (CI) Position Increased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 821.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

In other Cigna news, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI opened at $160.82 on Monday. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $158.58 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

