Ci Capital Lowers AGF Management (AGF.B) Price Target to C$6.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target cut by Ci Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGF.B. CIBC boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 21st.

Get AGF Management alerts:

TSE AGF.B opened at C$5.41 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$8.47.

In other news, Director Blake Charles Goldring acquired 68,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.59 per share, with a total value of C$312,496.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,292,544.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.