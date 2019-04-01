China Life Insurance (LFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Nomura cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Life Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

LFC stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 9.10. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.