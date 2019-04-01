ChessCoin Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, ChessCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $105,482.00 and $2.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000357 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,940.64 or 3.11624109 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00126088 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001999 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002408 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

