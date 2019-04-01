Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 874,821 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $161,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advent International Corp MA boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 131.4% in the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 592,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after buying an additional 336,677 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 67.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after buying an additional 493,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,355,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,189,000 after buying an additional 2,001,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.89 and a 12 month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/cheniere-energy-inc-lng-shares-bought-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.