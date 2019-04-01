Chemours Co (CC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.18. Chemours reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 98.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Chemours to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. 309,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.29. Chemours has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, VP Mark Newman sold 59,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $2,265,374.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $386,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,924 shares of company stock worth $3,924,730 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

