ChanCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (CHAN)

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, ChanCoin has traded 76% lower against the dollar. One ChanCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ChanCoin has a market cap of $8,547.00 and $0.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00017500 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChanCoin Profile

ChanCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 10,888,036 coins. ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_ . The official website for ChanCoin is chancoin.org . The official message board for ChanCoin is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233

Buying and Selling ChanCoin

ChanCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChanCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChanCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChanCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

