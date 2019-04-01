Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $111.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

