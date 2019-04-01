Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ 100 EX TECY (QQXT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ 100 EX TECY (NASDAQ:QQXT) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ 100 EX TECY were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ 100 EX TECY by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ 100 EX TECY in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ 100 EX TECY in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ 100 EX TECY in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ 100 EX TECY by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter.

QQXT stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ 100 EX TECY has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

