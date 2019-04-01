Cetera Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,134,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,230,000 after buying an additional 143,321 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,405. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,744.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,201.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.86 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,995.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,121.68.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

