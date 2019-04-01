Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,954,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,917 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 67.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 392,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 157,703 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 65.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 32.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 308,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE opened at $58.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

