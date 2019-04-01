Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $111.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

