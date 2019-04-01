Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 8,715 FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN (RAVI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN (NYSEARCA:RAVI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,175,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 287,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN by 5,897.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN alerts:

FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,133. FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $77.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 8,715 FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN (RAVI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/cetera-advisor-networks-llc-acquires-shares-of-8715-flexshares-tr-ready-access-var-in-ravi.html.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN (NYSEARCA:RAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.