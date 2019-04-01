Century Communities Inc (CCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Century Communities reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $640.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.07 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of CCS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.86. 108,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.56. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

