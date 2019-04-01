Centurion (CNT) Achieves Market Cap of $27,970.00

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $27,970.00 and $468.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. During the last week, Centurion has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centurion alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.