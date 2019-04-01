CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CENTRICA PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 52,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,611. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $8.86.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.