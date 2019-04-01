CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $111,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Joseph John Vortherms sold 2,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,000 shares of company stock worth $3,881,030 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

