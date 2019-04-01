Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Centennial Resource Development worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 10.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter.

CDEV stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Bank of America lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities set a $15.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

