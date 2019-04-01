Celestica Inc (CLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celestica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Celestica also reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Celestica will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.33. Celestica had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 33.1% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,537,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 630,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,977,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 22,173,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 222,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,665. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

