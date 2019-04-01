Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.48% of Cavco Industries worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $170.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $117.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $261.80.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.05 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/cavco-industries-inc-cvco-stake-lifted-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.