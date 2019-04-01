Castle (CSTL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $188.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. Castle has a total market capitalization of $72,466.00 and $188.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.02712848 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00016110 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000442 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006076 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00002025 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001607 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 13,118,364 coins and its circulating supply is 12,820,657 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

