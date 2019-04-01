CasinoCoin Trading 20% Higher This Week (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $335.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including cfinex and BitFlip.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017249 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000367 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,945.03 or 3.13913782 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) is a PoC coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.