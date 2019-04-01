Carriage Services (CSV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carriage Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Carriage Services had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.92 million. Analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,410,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carriage Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 71,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 737,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

