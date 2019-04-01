Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Carpenter Technology posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.66 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 366.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,050,000 after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,336,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,625,000 after buying an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.15. 2,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,892. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

