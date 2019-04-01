Carlive Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,622.00 (IOV)

Carlive Chain (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Carlive Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Carlive Chain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Carlive Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,622.00 worth of Carlive Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00463242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00072668 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007201 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000307 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000709 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About Carlive Chain

IOV is a token. Carlive Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Carlive Chain’s official website is www.carlive.io . Carlive Chain’s official Twitter account is @CarliveChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carlive Chain Token Trading

Carlive Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carlive Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carlive Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carlive Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

