CarGurus (CARG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. 705,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.93. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,833,305.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $98,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,634,690 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,420. Company insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CarGurus by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $15,947,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

