Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 22,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,820,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,355 shares of company stock worth $19,954,604 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $235.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $167.94 and a 12-month high of $237.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.66.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

