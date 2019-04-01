Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 998000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/canadian-overseas-petroleum-xop-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-01.html.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum (CVE:XOP)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.