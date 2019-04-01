Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.16.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.4026 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.