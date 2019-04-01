Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Receives C$128.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$128.40.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$122.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM traded up C$1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$107.07. 649,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$99.51 and a 52 week high of C$125.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.61%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.