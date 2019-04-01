Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). Camping World had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $982.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.80 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Camping World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20. Camping World has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $32.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 29,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $357,053.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 99,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $1,314,977.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 185,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,215. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Camping World by 1,706.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Camping World by 156,866.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

