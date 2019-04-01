Callon Petroleum (CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post sales of $152.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the lowest is $139.90 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $127.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $682.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.70 million to $753.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $848.34 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $933.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. 2,538,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

