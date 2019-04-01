Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Roth Capital lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELY opened at $15.93 on Monday. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

