California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,034 Shares of Univar Inc (UNVR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Univar were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Univar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 10,971,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,631,000 after buying an additional 2,520,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Univar by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,109,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,944,000 after buying an additional 282,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Univar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,811,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 147,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE UNVR opened at $22.16 on Monday. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Univar had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of Univar and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Univar in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Univar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

