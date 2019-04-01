California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.21 Million Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,807,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,642 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,832,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,148,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,658,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 288,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBT opened at $52.93 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $54.88.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

