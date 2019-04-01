California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $158.84 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $125.98 and a 12 month high of $162.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JJSF. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-grows-holdings-in-j-j-snack-foods-corp-jjsf.html.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.