California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $158.84 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $125.98 and a 12 month high of $162.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on JJSF. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, January 31st.
J & J Snack Foods Company Profile
J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
