Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CADE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $23.00 price target on Cadence Bancorp and gave the company a buy cade rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.49. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $124.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CFO Valerie Toalson bought 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,979.04. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,955.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $995,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 489,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,761.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,177. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 68,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,568,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,722 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

