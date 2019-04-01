Cacti Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Movado Group, Inc (MOV)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Movado Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Movado Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Movado Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOV traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,984. Movado Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $840.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Movado Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

