Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $31.19 Million Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Allergan accounts for 2.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allergan worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allergan by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,702,000 after acquiring an additional 483,860 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after buying an additional 214,955 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth $19,917,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $13,282,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $146.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. Allergan’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Allergan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Allergan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $31.19 Million Position in Allergan plc (AGN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/cacti-asset-management-llc-has-31-19-million-position-in-allergan-plc-agn.html.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.