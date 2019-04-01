BunnyCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (BUN)

BunnyCoin (CURRENCY:BUN) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. BunnyCoin has a market capitalization of $151,265.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of BunnyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BunnyCoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One BunnyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017250 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BunnyCoin Coin Profile

BunnyCoin (BUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. BunnyCoin’s total supply is 103,036,607,564 coins. BunnyCoin’s official Twitter account is @Bunnycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BunnyCoin is bunnycoin.org

Buying and Selling BunnyCoin

BunnyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BunnyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

