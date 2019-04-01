Buckingham Research Cuts Albemarle (ALB) Price Target to $88.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Nomura cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Albemarle to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $78.11 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.48.

NYSE ALB opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $71.89 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.45 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $249,220.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $113,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $728,599 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,445,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 55,259.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,285,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,635 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,636,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,659,000 after purchasing an additional 305,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

