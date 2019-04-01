Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.
Several brokerages have commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.
The Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).
Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.